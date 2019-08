AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Roger Singletary and Jodie Shackleford call the city's Coming Home program a blessing. Before, they were living in their pickup truck for two and a half years.

"Living in my pickup, you know, looking for a place to shower at night, somewhere to eat. It was easy sometimes, hard others. It was really a blessing to get in," Singletary said.