Two 17-year-olds in custody after Oklahoma chase ends south of Stratford

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Two 17-year-olds are in custody after a chase that started in Oklahoma ends in Sherman County.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Sherman County Sheriff's Office said they were notified the Cimarron County Sheriff's Office and Boise City Police were pursuing a vehicle Sherman County that refused to stop.

Stratford Police deployed tire deflation devices on the Frisco bridge north of Stratford.

Officials said the suspect stopped about a half of a mile south of Stratford.

Sherman County officials said Miauna Roshelia Hall and Macie Kay Helms were taken into custody and booked into the Sherman County jail.

They are both charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and are awaiting charges out of Oklahoma.