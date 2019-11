Sam's Club is kicking off the holiday season with Twix candy coated popcorn. It's drizzled with a chocolate and caramel sauce to create the perfect movie snack.

(FOX NEWS) — Halloween might be over, but, it doesn’t mean you have to stop eating candy.

Sam’s Club just launched candy pop Twix popcorn.

Each kernel is coated with Twix bar chocolate, and drizzled with a chocolate and caramel sauce.

The decadent snack will cost you about six dollars per bag.

You can find it exclusively on Sam’s Club shelves.

Don’t worry if Twix aren’t your favorite candy.

The company says it’s rolling out more delicious flavors in the coming months.