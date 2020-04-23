Twitter removing misleading coronavirus tweets

Social media company says it will remove posts that call for action based on "unverified claims"

(FOX NEWS) — Twitter expands its coronavirus safety guidelines.

The update builds upon march guidance from Twitter saying it will, “require people to remove tweets” that contain certain “unverified claims.”

This, as social media platforms, crack down on COVID-19 misinformation being spread online during the pandemic.

Twitter has removed more than 2,200 tweets containing misleading and potentially harmful content since March 18th.

That’s when it first updated its safety policies regarding COVID-19 information.

