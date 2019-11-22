1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Panhandle ISD Pringle-Morse ISD Texline ISD

Twitter now lets you hide replies to your tweets

News

Twitter adds a feature that lets you hide replies to your tweets.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Mass Violence

More Texas Mass Violence

(CNN) — Twitter is letting its users censor some of the replies they receive on their posts.

Thursday the company announced it is rolling out a feature that allows all users to hide unwanted replies.

To use the feature, users just need to tap the gray icon that appears on a post then select “hide reply.”

Replies will then be moved to a different page instead of being placed right under the main tweet.

Those moved replies can still be viewed by other users.

Twitter will also ask if the user if they want to block the person whose reply they just hid.

Twitter hopes the changes will make the platform less toxic.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss