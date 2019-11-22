Twitter now lets you hide replies to your tweets

Twitter adds a feature that lets you hide replies to your tweets.

(CNN) — Twitter is letting its users censor some of the replies they receive on their posts.

Thursday the company announced it is rolling out a feature that allows all users to hide unwanted replies.

To use the feature, users just need to tap the gray icon that appears on a post then select “hide reply.”

Replies will then be moved to a different page instead of being placed right under the main tweet.

Those moved replies can still be viewed by other users.

Twitter will also ask if the user if they want to block the person whose reply they just hid.

Twitter hopes the changes will make the platform less toxic.

