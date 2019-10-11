Twelve BSA Nurses Named as the Panhandle’s Greatest

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA is thankful after twelve of their nurses were recognized by the Texas Nurse’s Association for their exceptional nursing practices.
The recipients include:
- Jessica Hawley, RN – Women’s Center
- Lindsey Kinard, RN – Patient Safety
- Melinda Conway, RN – Regulatory Compliance
- Stephanie Chestnut, RN – Intensive Care Unit
- Michelle Adkins, RN – Intensive Care Unit
- Suzanne Baxter, RN – Medical Family Practice
- Natalie Huntley, RN – Medical Family Practice
- Traci Doss, RN – Orthopedics and Neurology
- Chelsey Castillo, RN – Intermediate Care Unit
- Leandra Henthorn, RN – Orthopedics and Neurology
- Shelby Hill, RN – Orthopedics and Neurology
- Leisa Robinson, RN – Orthopedics and Neurology
Each nurse was selected for this prestigious recognition by the Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Review Panel based upon criteria in the following areas: professional role model, leadership, service to the community, compassion in patient care and significant contributions to the nursing profession.
“Each of these nurse’s tireless energy, dedication and ability to lead make them outstanding role models and we’re proud to have them here at BSA,” said BSA Chief Nursing Officer Belinda Gibson, RN, BSN, MAM. “They are invaluable assets to our health system and our community.”
Last year, eight BSA nurses were honored including Melanie Allen, Tony Badillo, Christine Brewer, Darla Caldwell, Shirley Collins, Jay Griggs, Misti Moore and Jessica Welch.