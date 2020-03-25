TWC Executive Director to host Facebook Live Q&A addressing COVID-19 and Unemployment Insurance (UI) Questions

AUSTIN (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Executive Director Ed Serna will hold a Facebook Live Town Hall in which he will answer questions important to Texas and Texans about how the Unemployment Insurance Process works and how TWC is bolstering its resources to meet the unique challenges of COVID-19.

“Texas faces a situation unlike any other in modern history, and the solution is we come together – Texans helping Texans,” Serna said. “The Texas Workforce Commission is here to assure that all Texans get all the employment benefits to which they’re entitled. Unemployment Insurance is a promise to Texans and it is a promise we will keep. Our number one priority right now is helping Texans manage this situation.”

Many people across the Lone Star State have questions about how unemployment insurance works, how it is paid, how to sign up for benefits, and how to use the resources of TWC to find new employment. Just as importantly, the unprecedented need that Texans are experiencing poses challenges on the state’s unemployment insurance infrastructure. TWC, working with the Texas Department of Information Resources, has bolstered its bandwidth online and TWC call centers remain open during the current crisis.

Serna will address these questions during the 30-minute live event, which will be held on the TWC Facebook page at facebook.com/texasworkforcecommission.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: