Tumbler Fund Helps Injured Dog

A dog with a severely injured eye is on the road to recovery and seeking a home thanks to the generosity of citizens and the Tumbler Fund.

On Dec. 20, City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) retrieved an injured poodle mix in the 2800 block of Sanborn. The dog’s right eye was badly injured and hanging from the eye socket. AAMW staff estimated the dog had been injured for several days. AAMW transported the dog to a local veterinarian, who recommended surgery, including removal of the injured eye.

Because of the Tumbler Fund and the many who donated to this fund, the dog, named Fiona, was able to receive surgery, medical care and treatment. Fiona is now healing, and available for adoption.

The Tumbler Fund was created in 2018 and named for a pit bull puppy. The puppy, later named Tumbler, was found in a city trash truck after being discarded in a dumpster.

Money donated to the Tumbler Fund provides veterinary care for animals brought into the city shelter that need care beyond what AAMW resources can provide.

AAMW requests that those interested in adopting Fiona come to AAMW in person – 3501 S. Osage.

Donations to the Tumbler Fund can be mailed or dropped off at AAMW – 3501 S. Osage, Amarillo, Texas, 79118. Please designate that donations be applied specifically to the Tumbler Fund.