Tulia woman dead after one vehicle rollover on IH 27 Saturday evening

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Tulia woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover on IH 27 Saturday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities said at 6:36 p.m. yesterday, 35-year-old Juan Guerra of Tulia, was traveling southbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe on IH 27 in the inside lane. The Chevrolet Tahoe then traveled off of the east edge of the roadway into the center median.

Guerra overcorrected to the right, lost control, and then traveled across the high before skidding into the barrow ditch and rolled over before coming to final rest, DPS officials explained. The crash happened about seven miles north of Tulia.

Isabel Margarita Moreno, 20 years old, of Tulia was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Sharala Miller. Authorities said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The speed limit in the area is 75 mph, and DPS officers said conditions were clear/cloudy and dry at the time of the crash.

According to DPS, a six-year-old male was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries, a juvenile female was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries, a 12-year-old female was transported to NWTHS in Amarillo in stable condition. All passengers were residents of Tulia.

DPS also noted that passenger Mercedes Guerra and a six-year-old male, both of Tulia were treated and released at the scene. Juan Guerra was not injured in the crash.