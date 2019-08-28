Tucker family honors daughter by paying it forward

It’s better to give than to receive, that’s how Sarah Tucker lived her life.

“Whenever we would go to a coffee shop or someplace, we would pay for the car behind us and she just loved doing that,” said Kristi Tucker, Sarah’s mother.

Back in March of 2018, Sarah Tucker was killed in a car accident. Through the grieving process, the Tuckers attended a brave parents conference in St. Louis, which is where they got the idea of how to honor Sarah on her birthday.

“They just went to their child’s favorite restaurant and gave them some money and just paid it forward in their child’s honor,” said Tucker.

They did that and then some, going around to Sarah’s favorite restaurants and drink stops, dropping off money and dozens of pay it forward cards to pay for people’s items this past weekend.

One of those was Water Still.

“For us to be able to participate in that, it was just icing on the cake. They didn’t have to pick us but for us to be apart of that for them, that meant a big deal for us because that meant a lot for them too,” said Reid Kjerstad, Water Still Supervisor.

This last Saturday would’ve been Sarah’s 18th birthday. Kristi says paying it forward matched up perfectly with one of Sarah’s favorite life mottos from a Shel Silverstein poem, invite someone to your campfire.

“She didn’t want people feeling left out. She would always make sure that you said something nice to somebody or gave somebody a smile, just didn’t want somebody sitting alone,” said Tucker.

For the Tucker family, it was another step to help them through the difficult grieving process.

“It was very healing. That pain never goes away but being able to bring a smile to somebody else is very healing, very healing,” said Tucker.