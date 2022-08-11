AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) of Amarillo announced that the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents approved the appointments of Sherry Sancibrian and Thomas Hale, as Grover E. Murray Professors.

According to a TTUHSC press release, Grover E. Murray Professors are faculty members who have attained national and international distinction in their fields for outstanding research, excellence in scholarship, and creative achievement.

TTUHSC said Sancibrian, a professor in the School of Health Professions, has been a faculty member with the Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences since 1984. She is associate chair for the department and program director for the Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology. She also is the associate dean for academic affairs for the School of Health Professions. In addition to being a Board-Certified Specialist in Child Language, she is a licensed and certified speech-language pathologist.

TTUHSC said Hale, a professor of pediatrics and executive director of the InfantRisk Center, joined the TTUHSC School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics in 1981. He is an accomplished researcher with more than $2.7 million in research grant support. These grants have led to more than 50 publications, along with more than 40 abstracts and case reports, five published books, and more than 30 chapters written for various books and textbooks in the United States and abroad.

“Professors Sancibrian and Hale deserve this prestigious appointment solely based on their qualifications,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman said. “However, their contributions both on a personal and professional level make them outstanding experts in their fields. Countless children and their families have benefited from their innovative approach to clinical care. As faculty members, they have greatly impacted their students and colleagues through academic and clinical expertise, leadership, mentorship and relationships. They are among our innovators and collaborators for transforming health care, and I’m honored to recognize them as Grover E. Murray Professors.”