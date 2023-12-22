NEW YORK (WPIX) – Transportation Security Administration officials are urging the millions of people who are expected to fly this holiday season to keep their presents unwrapped until they reach their final destination.

Holiday travelers are encouraged to put presents in gift bags, unwrapped, in case TSA employees need to inspect them, according to the agency.

“That way, if the item triggers an alarm, our officers can easily resolve the alarm without needing to unwrap the gift,” said TSA Federal Security Director Thomas Carter.

Baked goods such as cakes, cookies, pies, brownies, and other solid foods are allowed through the security checkpoint, according to the TSA. But some other festive liquids or beverages like maple syrup, champagne, and eggnog need to be packed in a checked bag.

This holiday season is expected to be the busiest on record with 7.5 million people flying between Dec. 23 through the new year, according to AAA. At least 104 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destination between Christmas and New Year’s Day.