TSA talks prohibited items in carry-on, checked bags

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you are planning on taking a trip this summer, TSA has some reminders on what you can and cannot take in your carryon luggage.

They held a press conference today at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport to display some items that are prohibited.

A big point TSA made today was you cannot take a firearm through security in your carry-on. If you plan to travel with one, it must be unloaded and stored properly in your checked bag. You must also disclose to your airline that you are traveling with it in your checked bag.

TSA found a total of 13 firearms in carry-on bags last year at Rick Husband Amarillo International, and seven have already been found this year.

It is also important to remember the liquids rule. TSA only allows a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in your carry-on bag when going through security. TSA’s website says these are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces or less per item.

You can see some examples of what you can’t take in a carryon in the video below.

For a full list of what you can and cannot bring in your carryon and your checked luggage, visit TSA’s website here.

You can also tweet at the TSA (@TSA) with any questions you have. A spokesperson said they even get pictures from travelers asking if the times in the photo can be carried on.