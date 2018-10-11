TSA Finds Loaded Gun in Carry-on at Rick Husband Airport

The TSA posted their weekly report of weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items found in carry-on bags for September 24th through September 30th.

Across the nation, TSA agents found 91 firearms in carry-on bags, 81 were loaded, and 38 had a round chambered.
 
TSA officials at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport found a loaded Glock 42 .380 with a round chambered on September 27th.
 
The passenger can face a penalty as high as $13,333.
 
The Blog states:
 
This is a friendly reminder to please leave these items at home. Just because we find a prohibited item on an individual does not mean they had bad intentions; that’s for the law enforcement officer to decide. In many cases, people simply forgot they had these items.    

