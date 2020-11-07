Trump supporters gather outside the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse

Good Saturday evening, we've had a mild day with highs in the 70's along with windy conditions. Sunday morning we'll start off in the 50's with windy conditions to continue and a cold front starts approaching from eastern NM. There's a very low chance of storms/showers for some of our eastern counties.

Clouds will be increasing throughout the day for Sunday going into Monday with highs still in the 70's as a cold front makes it through the panhandles later on in the day with cooler temps to follow. A much cooler Tuesday with highs in the 50's and 60's and that sets the stage for the remainder of the week with dry weather and more seasonal temps as well. Have a great weekend!