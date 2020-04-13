Trump Pushes For May Restart

President Trump says he hopes to restart the U.S. economy in May; top medical experts warn a return to "normal" may not happen until November.

(NBC News) President Trump says he wants to reopen the economy and return Americans to work by May 1st.

At the same time, health experts warn without more aggressive testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the country may not be ready.



“There’s no doubt that we have to reopen correctly,” says Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield. “It’s going to be a step by step, gradual process, going to be data driven, and as I said I think it will be community by community, county by county.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, says an earlier shut down may have helped lessen the impact of the virus, and any restart will have to be gradual, by region.



“It is not going to be a light switch that we say, okay, it is now June, July or whatever, click, the light switch goes back on,” Dr. Fauci told CNN, adding “I think it could probably start, at least in some ways, maybe next month.”



Dr. Fauci predicts life could start looking normal again in November.



