Trump Faces High-Level Push Back On Protest Threats

(NBC News) As peaceful demonstrations against police brutality continue in Washington D.C. and cities across the nation, President Trump is doubling down on his promise to bring out the military to back up 30,000 National Guard troops already called out in response.



“Once they came in, it was like a knife cutting butter, so easy,” Mr. Trump said Wednesday in a Newsmax interview.

The president is facing high-level pushback in his threats of using soldiers to crackdown on the protests.

Both the current and former defense secretaries oppose military action.

“The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Wednesday.

In a statement, General James Mattis calls it “an abuse of executive authority.”



Curfews are easing tensions in many cities, but there were pockets of unrest at the latest protests in Portland, Atlanta and Charlotte, where police are accused of firing tear gas into a peaceful crowd.



