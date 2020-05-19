Trump Defends Taking Unproven Drug

Mr. Trump says hydroxychloriquine gives him "an additional level of safety," despite FDA warnings of serious risks, including potentially fatal heart problems.

by: Alice Barr

(NBC News)  President Trump is defending his decision to take an unproven drug to protect against coronavirus.

Mr. Trump told reporters Monday he is taking the controversial drug hydroxychloriquine, despite FDA warnings of serious risks, including potentially fatal heart problems. 

“I think it gives you an additional level of safety,” President Trump said.  

The White House doctor prescribed the drug at President Trump’s request.

Many medical experts are harshly criticizing the move, saying the risks appear to outweigh the benefits.

“It sets an irresponsible example to the American people,” says former White House physician Dr. Jennifer Pena.  
 
