Trump Boat Parade held at Lake Meredith

SANFORD-FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today at Lake Meredith, people started labor day weekend by taking their boats on the water and showing support for President Donald Trump as the November election approaches.

Ana event Organizer, Stacy McFall said, “We are at the Trump Day Parade, the boat parade, out at Lake Meredith. We just want to show our love for Trump, and what we want out of our freedoms, and we are just having a good time out here. Everybody just has a good time out at the lake, we’re looking for about 100 boats. I hope we have more than that actually, it’ll be fun.”

Lance Perry, one of the event participants said, “We just want to bring attention and awareness to trump and what he represents versus the other choice its that simple.”

McFall also added what caused them to do the parade, “When I was seeing things on the tv with other people doing them in Dustin Florida, I just thought you know, we could probably do that, and so I posted it on Facebook and seeing how it would go over, and it went over very well. Probably everybody that is around each other normally is on one boat, so we just kind of stay on our own boats and go from there, and go around the lake, and I think we will go twice around the lake and it’s going to be done,” said McFall/

The boat parade had over 100 boats that participated in going around lake Meredith to show support of Trump.

