Trump asked if it’s possible to buy Greenland

Sources say President Trump has asked aides if it's possible to buy Greenland

(CNN) – President Trump has reportedly — on multiple occasions — expressed interest in a new and unusual real estate purchase.

Sources say the White House Counsel’s Office has looked into the possibility of buying Greenland from the Danish government.

The President’s interest in buying Greenland was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

According to Journal, he has raised the issue during meetings and dinners — with ‘varying degrees of seriousness’ — questioning aides about the possible advantages of purchasing the autonomous Danish territory.

It is home to the US military’s northern-most base some 750 miles above the arctic circle.

In a statement issued Friday, Greenland’s government said “Greenland is not for sale….” but that the country “is open to cooperation between equal countries.”