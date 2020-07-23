Truckload of Food Coming to Catholic Charities and High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Catholic Charities and the High Plains Food Bank received 40,000 pounds of food from the Bishops Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving the donation.

The truckload of food will be divided equally between the two non-profits to bolster their efforts to feed needy families.

It’s estimated 40,000 pounds of food donation will feed 1,400 families served by both Catholic Charities and the High Plains Food Bank.

Lani Hall, Director of the Amarillo Stake Public Affairs Committee, has helped provide volunteers to both Catholic Charities and HPFB and will be on hand to welcome the truck from Salt Lake City. She said, “We enjoy partnering with Catholic Charities and the High Plains Food Bank to provide food for our friends and neighbors throughout the Texas Panhandle.”

Latter-day Saint Charities ramped up production at its canneries and food processing plants early in the COVID-19 crisis in preparation for the effort to send out the 15 additional weekly trucks from Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, its normal deliveries to food banks have continued to roll out of its 100 or so bishops’ storehouses around the country.

