Troop 80 Scouts host Treeland

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Every year on the day after Thanksgiving, Troop 80 Scouts open up Treeland in Amarillo to the public.

The tradition has been going on since 1955.

Troop 80 Scouts with the help of their scoutmasters sell trees to help fund their program.

“It funds everything we do in scouts, our building, any maintenance we need,” Matt Davis, Assistant Scoutmaster, said.

The vent also helps the boys learn skills that they can use throughout their life, like sales.

“They actually get their salesman merit badge doing it, and get to be a part of people’s Christmas tradition,” Davis explained.

11-year-old Wesley Willburn and 12-year-old Issac Gonzales said assisting families looking for their holiday tree has taught them a lot, including how to be a good salesman.

“I’ve been asking customers if they need any help, most likely they say yes.then they go around picking trees I hold it up for them until they find the perfect tree. Then I take it over to the netter and we net it and then just take it home,” Willburn stated.

“It makes me feel happy. I did something. It helps us get our eagle scout badge and it’s something that could be useful later on in life,” Gonzales said.

It is not just about sales but also about conquering their fears.

“The first sentence you feel kind of nervous and then once you sell the tree. you get to know them. It’s like you’ve known them your whole life and you can say whatever,” Willburn said.

Troop 80 Scouts said they are looking forward to seeing more sales as the season goes on.

If you haven’t gotten a tree yet troop 80 says not to worry they will be selling trees until they run out.