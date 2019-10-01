Trial begins for one of three murder suspects in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The trial for a man linked to a Dalhart man’s murder in 2017 has officially begun.

Kory Tidrow was indicted for first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Joel Frazier last May. His trial is happening now in Dalhart.

Camilla Frazier-Tidrow has also been indicted for first-degree murder in this case.

Benjamen Buck has been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence. He is accused of Knowingly Destroying or Concealing the Corpse to Hide Evidence.

Joel Frazier was reported missing in July 2017. It was not until November 2017 that his body was found in an incinerator near a meat processing plant in Dalhart.