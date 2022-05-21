AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Tripps Harley Davidson (THD) announced they will celebrate the annual Original Harley Party from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Amarillo National Center at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

According to a THD release, more than 3,000 people are expected for the party, which includes live music, food and beverages, vendor booths, and a reverse drawing.THD said a reverse drawing will be done for a 2022 HARLEY or $15,000 VISA gift card the bike aims to be unveiled at Tripp`s at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. The second-place winner will receive a $1,000 VISA gift card.

THD said $90 will pay for two people, to get one chance to win the grand prize and one chance to win the Second Chance. Only 1,500 tickets will be sold. Restaurants and cook teams, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers are needed for the event according to THD.

THD listed the entertainment for the party including:

Bands

The Stray Sons

Touching Voodoo

Lindsey Lane

Fun run

The bike run will begin at Tripp`s and end at the Harley Party, where participants will have early admission to the event. Riders must have a Harley Party ticket and pay an additional cost of $20 per bike.

Vendor booths

A variety of businesses and non-profits from leather to jewelry to insurance to raffle tickets.

THD added that the proceeds will benefit Family Support Services, which serves more than 25,000 people each year in the areas of sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence intervention and prevention; veteran resources; affordable counseling; family strengthening; labor trafficking prevention; and violence prevention education in schools and the community. FSS has Amarillo`s only safe house for victims of domestic violence and sexual assaults and operates a 24-hour Helpline (806-374-5433).

For more information on how to purchase tickets or volunteer with the 25th annual Original Harley Party, visit here or contact Event Coordinator Joette Campbell at (806)342-2503.