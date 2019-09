AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Tri-State Fair & Rodeo held its Boots & Business event.

The event is a way for the fair to recognize its sponsors and show them the benefits of their sponsorship. Some of which include recipients of scholarships. Three of which were recognized tonight.

After dinner, everyone gathered around to watch a goat-milking contest.

Among those participating in the contest were Chief Meteorologist John Harris, Ny Lynn Nichols and Crystal Martinez.