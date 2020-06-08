“Treachery” Tiger King’s legal team responds to recently settled lawsuit

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries to Joe Exotic’s rival, Carole Baskin. In a ruling Monday, June 1, 2020, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

Wynnewood, Oklahoma— Joe Exotic’s legal time is responding to the recent lawsuit settlement regarding Carole Baskin.

Earlier this month a judge ruled that Baskin would gain ownership of Joseph Maldonado’s G.W. Zoo. Before being sentenced in a murder-for-hire plot, a judge ruled that Maldonado illegally transferred ownership of the zoo to his mother.

This property in Oklahoma was part of a lawsuit brought by Baskin. In 2011 Baskin won a lawsuit after suing Maldonado for defamation. In 2016 Baskin filed another lawsuit accusing Maldonado of illegally putting the zoo’s ownership in his mother’s name.

The court order that awarded Baskin control of the G.W. Zoo gives her 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, as well as several cabins and vehicles, court records show.The zoo’s current owner, “Tiger King” supporting player Jeff Lowe, must vacate the premises within 120 days of the order and remove all the animals, too.