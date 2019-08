AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man who killed an Amarillo prison guard back in 2003 now knows when he will be executed.

Travis Runnels will be executed on December 11, 2019.

Runnels was originally serving a 70-year sentence at the Clements Unit when he killed 38-year-old Stanley Wiley.

47th District Attorney Randall Sims said eight inmates testified against him.