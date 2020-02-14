Travis Middle School Students Take the Lead in Their Success

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — These Travis Middle School students are putting the ‘lead’ in leaders with their very own conferences!

Student-Led Conferences is a day where students are given the chance to show off their school work to their parents and guardians.

Students will be able to walk their parents through their work and teach them what they’ve learn in school. While teachers are present, the event is completely student-driven.

These conferences teach students to take ownership of their work, as well as communicate effectively with their parents, fulfilling AISD’s core value of stakeholder engagement.

