Travelers will pay higher airfare for this reason

A new study suggests there's one thing people love more than extra legroom when it comes to flying, and it's saving the environment.

A new study suggests travelers are willing to pay more money if it means combating climate change.

Researchers from the University of British Columbia asked people whether they were interested in paying a 14 dollar carbon fee.

When the fee was worded as a carbon offset, rather than a tax, participants reacted more positively.

The idea is to make it clear to consumers their money is helping to address the growing issue of carbon emissions.

The study’s authors say people like to know where their money is going, and it makes them feel good to know it’s making the environment better.