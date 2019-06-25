Live Now
Travel Products with Purpose

Summer is peak travel season and if you want to get away in style, Purpose + Passion Boutique has everything you need. 

Featured Items:

  • Luggage Tags – $8.99
  • Summer Floppy Hats – $39.99
  • Beach Babe Lotions – $10.00 – 18.99 
  • Head Scarves & Ties -$10.99 – 19.99 
  • Passport Holder – $18.99 
  • ID / CC Holder – $22.00 
  • Jewelry &/or Cosmetic Bags – $11.99 – 32.00 
  • Aluminum Free Deodorant – $4.99 
  • Bug spray & Lotions – $12.99 
  • Soaps & Lotions – $6.99 – 9.99 
  • Reusable Water Bottle – $26.99 
  • ABLE Leather Backpacks – $98.00 – 238.00 
  • ABLE Leather Belt Bag – $108.00 
  • Beach Bag – $65.00

Purpose + Passion Boutique is having a Big Summer Sale from Thursday, June 27th – Saturday, June 29th! There are 100s of items marked down to 75% off.

Purpose + Passion Boutique
2612 Wolflin Village 
806-418-8920 store
www.purposeandpassionboutique.com
 

