Transient-related fires in abandoned structures continues to be an issue for Amarillo Fire Department

It’s a problem that the Amarillo Fire Department thought was contained to just one part of the year.

“What we found during the winter months is that these transients are going in to escape the cold weather but during the summer months, they’re going in to escape the heat,” Captain Kyle Joy, Amarillo Fire Department.

Joy says that since October of 2018, they’ve responded to over 30 fire calls having to do with transients living in abandoned structures. 11 of those since this past April.

“When we respond to these structures that we assume nobody is inside and then we find several people living inside, it creates a dangerous situation not only for the people inside obviously but also for our firefighters,” said Joy.

On some of those calls, they encounter homes where the structures have burned before, which makes it even tougher.

“That creates an extremely dangerous situation where you have a deteriorated home where the structure is not good, it’s not sound and then you have people living inside and setting fires again so it creates a really dangerous situation,” said Joy.

Joy says that while it’s a tough issue to tackle, there are other legal options for transients to seek shelter, no matter the season.

“Salvation Army for example, we don’t want them going inside these dangerous homes and seeking shelter,” said Joy.