Transforming Fat: Turning Bad Cells Into Good

by: Colton Shone

Posted: / Updated:

(KOB) University of New Mexico Health Science researchers are looking into ways that people can melt their fat.

Dr. Meilian Liu says the body’s bad fat, which is white, can lead to obesity-related diseases. She said the good fat is brown and uses fat cells as energy.

Dr. Liu and her fellow researchers are trying to find a way to turn white fat into “beige” fat through a “browning” process, which could lead to weight loss.

However, she says it’s a step-by-step process.

