Tralee Crisis Center in Pampa raising awareness of domestic violence

For over 30 years now, Tralee Crisis Center in Pampa has had one mission in mind, stopping domestic violence.

An issue that Executive Director Dee Dee Laramore says has plagued the panhandle.

“The Pampa Police Department on average responds to like 400 domestic violence calls every year. For the police department, that’s the most dangerous type of call they get,” said Laramore.

Tralee is a non-profit that helps out area victims of domestic violence any way they can, including legal matters and temporary shelter just to name a few.

“We help them get protective orders, we help them through the criminal justice system by advocating for them, accompanying them through hearings and actual trials. We’ll help them find a new place to live. We’ll help them find jobs. We’ll help them find education,” said Laramore.

With October serving as national domestic violence awareness month, a crisis center employee gifted the non-profit with a decoration of purple and teal ribbons, which represents those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

Also in the center, a display of three female silhouettes, known as the ladies. Which Laramore says is a representation of women that were killed as a result of domestic violence.

“We keep them here as a reminder to us of how important are services are and what we do makes a difference. It has been many years, knock on wood, that we’ve had a fatality and I hope and pray that we don’t ever have any more. But we keep reminded that it can reach that point,” said Laramore.

For more on the Tralee Crisis Center’s mission, click here: https://www.traleecrisiscenter.com/