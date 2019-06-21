Trailer home fire ruled as arson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire at a trailer home on Thursday evening has been ruled as arson.

As MyHighPlains.com first reported yesterday, fire crews were called to the 900 block of South Mirror St. on a structure fire.

When they arrived, they found a trailer home fully involved in fire.

Officials said the crews were able to bring the fire under control within about four minutes.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, when the fire marshal arrived on scene, a suspect was already in custody.

AFD said once the fire was ruled as arson, the suspect was arrested.

Officials told us the suspect faces a charge of Arson of a Habitation.

The estimated damage to the trailer is $11,000.