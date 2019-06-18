TxDOT holding open house for proposed I-27 operational improvements

(Photo by EverythingLubbock.com staff using MGN Online material)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo and the Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization are having an open house for proposed I-27 operational improvements.

The proposed project consists of adding operational improvements along I-27, including auxiliary lanes, intersection improvements, ramp reconfigurations, and the reconstruction of grade separations over intersecting cross streets.

TxDOT said the proposed project will also provide bike and pedestrian accommodations.

The open house will have exhibits which include the proposed location, general proposed right-of-way footprint, interchange improvements, and the interim build configuration.

The open house is on Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. in the Washington Avenue Christian Church, located at 3800 South Washington Street.