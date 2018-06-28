TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Coulter at Amarillo Blvd. Shutdown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Southbound traffic on Coulter at Amarillo Blvd. is currently shut down, that according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Officials said this is due to a traffic hazard that is being cleared.

You are asked to avoid the area and find another route if possible.

