TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Coulter at Amarillo Blvd. Shutdown
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Southbound traffic on Coulter at Amarillo Blvd. is currently shut down, that according to the Amarillo Police Department.
Officials said this is due to a traffic hazard that is being cleared.
You are asked to avoid the area and find another route if possible.
