TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Coulter at Amarillo Blvd. Shutdown

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 12:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Southbound traffic on Coulter at Amarillo Blvd. is currently shut down, that according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Officials said this is due to a traffic hazard that is being cleared.

You are asked to avoid the area and find another route if possible.

