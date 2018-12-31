Lane Closures for the Week of 12/30 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Here is the weekly lane closure report for the week of Dec. 30 according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Starting on Friday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m., the left lane of the Interstate 40 westbound will be closed at Arthur Street. It will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 to place bridge girders.

The TxDOT offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day.

