Lane Closures for the Week of 12/30
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Here is the weekly lane closure report for the week of Dec. 30 according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Starting on Friday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m., the left lane of the Interstate 40 westbound will be closed at Arthur Street. It will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 to place bridge girders.
The TxDOT offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day.
