Traffic

Lane Closures for the Week of 12/30

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 02:40 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 11:16 PM CST

Lane Closures for the Week of 12/30

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Here is the weekly lane closure report for the week of Dec. 30 according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Starting on Friday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m., the left lane of the Interstate 40 westbound will be closed at Arthur Street. It will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 to place bridge girders.

The TxDOT offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News