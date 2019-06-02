Lane closure report for week of June 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Every week the Texas Department of Transportation provides us a list of the weekly lane closures in the area. This is for the week of June 2.

The right shoulder of I-40 eastbound at Washington Street will be closed daily while painting is completed.

Various lane closures along the northwestern portion of SL 335 for patching repairs.

Watch for crews performing herbicide operations on SH 136, FM 1719, and FM 2176.

Watch for sign crews throughout Potter County.

There will be slow moving operations along the I-40 and I-27 frontage roads in the left lane for edging and cleaning of curb and gutter.

On SL 335 northbound, the right lane will be closed from Coulter Street to 81st Avenue for cleaning of culverts.

Various lanes will be closed for patching repairs around the intersection of I-27 and 26th Avenue.

Expect the following left lane closures for cable barrier repair: I-27 in both directions from Buffalo Stadium Road to Sundown Road. I-40 in both directions from Arnot Road to the county line.

Expect additional shoulder closures on the southeastern portion of SL 335 near Eastern Street as overlay work continues.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.