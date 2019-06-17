Lane Closure Report for week of June 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Texas Department of Transportation provides us with the weekly lane closure reports. This is for the week of June 16.
- The right shoulder of I-40 eastbound will be closed daily at Washington Street for painting.
- Eastbound SL 335 (Hollywood Road) will be closed at the Bell Street overpass Monday, June 17, for pavement repairs. Eastbound traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.
- Arthur Street under will be closed under I-40 from 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 20.
- The I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound direct connect will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18 and 19 for bridge joint seal repair. This work is in conjunction with tying various projects together for completion.
- On Thursday, June 20, FM 1541 will be reduced to one lane near Camp Don Harrington for sealcoating on the bridge deck. Watch and obey flaggers directing traffic.
- Starting Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m., Whitaker Road will be closed under I-40, between the westbound and eastbound frontage roads for bridge demolition. Work is expected to be completed by Monday, June 24 at 6 a.m. A detour will be in place using Eastern Street and Lakeside Drive.
- Watch for various lane closures along the northwest portion of State Loop 335 for patching repairs.
- Sign work, spot mowing and herbicide operations will continue throughout various parts of Potter County.
- Watch for contractor crews sealcoating the frontage roads along US 87 in Potter County.
- Various lanes will be closed on the southbound I-27 frontage road between FM 2219 and Rockwell Road for patching.
- Various lanes will be closed in both directions on US 87 from 15th Avenue to St. Francis Avenue for fog seal operations.
- Watch for various lane closures on the westbound I-40 frontage roads from Pullman Road to Airport Boulevard for patching.
- Watch for slow moving herbicide operations along I-40 and I-27.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
More Stories
-
Every week the Texas Department of Transportation provides us with a…
-
Every week the Texas Department of Transportation provides us a list…
-
The grace period for the paid downtown parking program ends Monday,…