Lane Closure Report for week of June 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Texas Department of Transportation provides us with the weekly lane closure reports. This is for the week of June 16.

The right shoulder of I-40 eastbound will be closed daily at Washington Street for painting.

Eastbound SL 335 (Hollywood Road) will be closed at the Bell Street overpass Monday, June 17, for pavement repairs. Eastbound traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.

Arthur Street under will be closed under I-40 from 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 20.

The I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound direct connect will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18 and 19 for bridge joint seal repair. This work is in conjunction with tying various projects together for completion.

On Thursday, June 20, FM 1541 will be reduced to one lane near Camp Don Harrington for sealcoating on the bridge deck. Watch and obey flaggers directing traffic.

Starting Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m., Whitaker Road will be closed under I-40, between the westbound and eastbound frontage roads for bridge demolition. Work is expected to be completed by Monday, June 24 at 6 a.m. A detour will be in place using Eastern Street and Lakeside Drive.

Watch for various lane closures along the northwest portion of State Loop 335 for patching repairs.

Sign work, spot mowing and herbicide operations will continue throughout various parts of Potter County.

Watch for contractor crews sealcoating the frontage roads along US 87 in Potter County.

Various lanes will be closed on the southbound I-27 frontage road between FM 2219 and Rockwell Road for patching.

Various lanes will be closed in both directions on US 87 from 15th Avenue to St. Francis Avenue for fog seal operations.

Watch for various lane closures on the westbound I-40 frontage roads from Pullman Road to Airport Boulevard for patching.

Watch for slow moving herbicide operations along I-40 and I-27.



All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.