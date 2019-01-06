Lane Closure Report for the Week of Jan. 6

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Here is your weekly lane closure report according to the Texas Depart of Transportation. This is for the week of Jan. 6.

On Monday, Jan. 7, Pullman Road will be closed between the Interstate 40 frontage roads beginning at 7:30 a.m. for bridge beam placement on I-40 westbound. A signed detour will be in place in both directions for traffic on Pullman Road. Pullman Road will reopen at the end of the day.

On Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 7 and 8, I-40 will be reduced to one lane in both directions under Bell Street for installation of bridge clearance signs.

The far right lane of southbound Bell Street will be closed Monday through Friday, Jan. 7 – 11, to facilitate placement of guardrail end treatment on the northwest side of Bell Street.

Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 10 – 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at the Arthur Street overpass to set bridge deck panels.

Arthur Street will be closed under I-40 from 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 so crews can set girders.

The left and center lanes on Interstate 27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for patching repairs; the left and center lanes will also be closed on I-27 at 45th Avenue for patching repairs.

Watch for crews filling cracks in both directions on the I-27 frontage roads from FM 2219 to Rockwell Road.

Crews will make patching repairs in various lanes of the construction zone on I-40 eastbound from Whitaker Road to Lakeside Drive.



All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.