Lane Closure Report for the Week of Jan. 6
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Here is your weekly lane closure report according to the Texas Depart of Transportation. This is for the week of Jan. 6.
- On Monday, Jan. 7, Pullman Road will be closed between the Interstate 40 frontage roads beginning at 7:30 a.m. for bridge beam placement on I-40 westbound. A signed detour will be in place in both directions for traffic on Pullman Road. Pullman Road will reopen at the end of the day.
- On Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 7 and 8, I-40 will be reduced to one lane in both directions under Bell Street for installation of bridge clearance signs.
- The far right lane of southbound Bell Street will be closed Monday through Friday, Jan. 7 – 11, to facilitate placement of guardrail end treatment on the northwest side of Bell Street.
- Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 10 – 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at the Arthur Street overpass to set bridge deck panels.
- Arthur Street will be closed under I-40 from 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 so crews can set girders.
- The left and center lanes on Interstate 27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for patching repairs; the left and center lanes will also be closed on I-27 at 45th Avenue for patching repairs.
- Watch for crews filling cracks in both directions on the I-27 frontage roads from FM 2219 to Rockwell Road.
- Crews will make patching repairs in various lanes of the construction zone on I-40 eastbound from Whitaker Road to Lakeside Drive.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
More Stories
-
Here is the weekly lane closure report for the week of Dec. 30…
-
Click here to check road closures and conditions for Texas, New…
-
In preparation for more winter weather in the forecast, TxDOT crews…