Traffic

Crews to Start Bridge Joint Repair at I-40 and Coulter

By:

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 05:58 PM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 05:58 PM CST

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Crews will be starting a bridge joint repair at I-40 and Coulter.

Starting tomorrow, drivers will see the following lane closures:

  • I-40 westbound center and right lane closed Tuesday, Jan. 8
  • I-40 westbound left lane closed Wednesday, Jan. 9
  • I-40 eastbound center and right lane closed Thursday, Jan. 10
  • I-40 eastbound left Lane closed Friday, Jan. 11

 
TxDOT also said single lane closures are expected through the project for guardrail work in both directions and for rip rap work at I-40 east and Washington.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News