Crews to Start Bridge Joint Repair at I-40 and Coulter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Crews will be starting a bridge joint repair at I-40 and Coulter.

Starting tomorrow, drivers will see the following lane closures:

I-40 westbound center and right lane closed Tuesday, Jan. 8

I-40 westbound left lane closed Wednesday, Jan. 9

I-40 eastbound center and right lane closed Thursday, Jan. 10

I-40 eastbound left Lane closed Friday, Jan. 11



TxDOT also said single lane closures are expected through the project for guardrail work in both directions and for rip rap work at I-40 east and Washington.