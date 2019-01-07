Crews to Start Bridge Joint Repair at I-40 and Coulter
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Crews will be starting a bridge joint repair at I-40 and Coulter.
Starting tomorrow, drivers will see the following lane closures:
- I-40 westbound center and right lane closed Tuesday, Jan. 8
- I-40 westbound left lane closed Wednesday, Jan. 9
- I-40 eastbound center and right lane closed Thursday, Jan. 10
- I-40 eastbound left Lane closed Friday, Jan. 11
TxDOT also said single lane closures are expected through the project for guardrail work in both directions and for rip rap work at I-40 east and Washington.
