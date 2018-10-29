Amarillo Lane Closure Report for the Week of 10/29 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, (KAMR/KCIT) - Here is a list of Amarillo's Lane Closures according to the Texas Department of Transportation:

The Interstate 40 underpass at Arthur Street will be closed from Monday, Oct. 29 to Thursday, Nov. 1 for bridge demolition. Motorists should be prepared for detours or find alternate routes.

On Monday, Oct. 29, the left and center lanes on I-40 eastbound will be closed at Grand Street starting at 9 a.m. for bridge deck repair. The lanes are expected to reopen by 3:30 that same afternoon.

Also on Monday, Oct. 29, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Whitaker Road for bridge deck repair.

On I-40, various lanes will be closed between Pullman Road to the I-40/I-27 interchange for patching and fog seal repairs.

On I-27, various lanes will be closed in both directions between Western Street and 26th Avenue for patching repairs.

Expect various lane closures in both directions on BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) at Western Street for patching repairs.

On November 2, 9, and 16, the 26th Avenue bridge at Interstate 27 will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Motorists needing access should exit 34th Avenue.



All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.