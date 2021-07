AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports crews are on the scene of a major gas leak in the 1500 block of Ross Street. Northbound and southbound lanes are being affected in the area of I-40 on Ross. I-40 traffic is not affected.

APD is asking drivers to please avoid the area or expect delays.

We have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.