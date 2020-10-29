Traffic alert: Fallen Sergeant Preston’s body escorted through Houston early Thursday morning

HOUSTON (CW39) The body of fallen Sergeant Harold Preston will be escorted through the center of Houston early Thursday morning.
CW39’s Shannon LaNier is covering this story all morning long.
Starting at 6:15am, Sergeant Preston’s body will be escorted 29 miles through the center of Houston.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, organizers ask that the service be reserved for family, friends, HPD staff, and those who personally knew Sergeant Preston.
Upon arrival, Sergeant Preston’s body will be escorted inside by his fellow Southwest Patrol Division officers. They will then assume casket guard duties.
From about 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., family and friends will be offered an opportunity for a private viewing.
The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m..
