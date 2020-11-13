Traffic accident in Marshall leaves 1 dead

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The driver of a pickup truck was killed Wednesday afternoon in a traffic accident with an 18-wheeler.

The accident happened about 2 p.m. in Marshall on Loop 390 and Scottsville Highway, said information from Marshall Police Department.

The 18-wheeler struck a pickup truck that was turning onto the loop. The driver of the truck died at the scene, said a statement from the department.

The identity of the victim and the driver of the 18-wheeler had not been released Wednesday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by the Marshall Police Department with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.

The roadway was closed at the scene of the accident while investigators were on the site.