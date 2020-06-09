Tracking wildfires across the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildfires are popping up across the High Plains.

According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, four wildfires are showing on the GOES 16 satellite and others that are not visible due to cloud cover.

NWS Amarillo said some structures near Channing are reportedly threatened by a fire in that area.

Current Fires

Donley County Fire:

Officials in Donley County are reporting a grass fire burning near FM 1260.

They said the call came in just before 3 p.m.

No structures are being threatened at this time.

Hartley County Fire:

According to TxDOT Amarillo, U.S. 385 Southbound is being closed in Hartley County at the SH 354 intersection due to a grass fire.

Northbound traffic may be closed depending on the conditions.

You are asked to avoid the area at this time.

🔥 GRASS FIRE 🔥: US 385 southbound is being closed in Hartley County at the SH 354 intersection. Northound may be closed depending on conditions. Avoid travel in this area, if possible. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) June 9, 2020

Stinnett Fire:

UPDATE: 4:12 P.M.

City of Borger / Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed that the fire is now contained.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are responding to a fire in Stinnett.

According to the City of Borger / Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, it is in the area of the 1300 block of South Wilhelm.

Officials said structures could be threatened and are asking people to leave the area if it is safe to do so.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

