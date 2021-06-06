Tracking the lowest gas prices in Amarillo in this weeks ‘Gas Gauge’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re tracking the lowest gas prices across the city of Amarillo to help save a little money at the pump this week.

According to gasbuddy.com, regular, unleaded gasoline is $2.56 at the Sam’s Club on Westgate Parkway West.

It’s going for $2.57 a gallon at Toot N’ Totum at 1540 S. Coulter Street, and rounding out the lowest gas prices in Amarillo, it’s $2.59 a gallon at Murphy Express at 2109 S. Western Street.