Tracking a cold front this morning and more rain tonight

Good morning, folks!

Temperatures this Thursday morning have fallen into the 50s and 60s. A cold front is making its way closer to the Panhandle and is expected to move through the region by this evening. Cooler airmass will settle in behind the front therefore temps will be on the cool side for this afternoon with most of us in the 60s and 70s. Expect breezy and cloudy conditions for today. Rain chances will be isolated this evening but become more widely scattered in the late hours and into tomorrow.

Fall like temps will stick around for the next few days with isolated showers on Saturday. Models have us on the dry side of things after this system but could see some moisture return next week. We will iron out the details as we get closer to those days.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas