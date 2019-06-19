The 2019 TPF High Plains Showdown is a competition of the fittest in the panhandle of Texas. The contest is a Gold’s Gym Amarillo and Freekfizzeks production event that is sanctioned by the Texas Physique Federation (TPF).

The show offers a variety of competition to include men’s bodybuilding, men’s physique, classic physique, women’s fitness, figure, bikini, and women’s physique competing.

The High Plains Showdown is on Saturday, June 22 at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Judging starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and kids under 3 are free for open seating.

Finals start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and kids under 3 are free for open seating.

The VIP Package with reserved seats (first 12 rows) to both judging and finals is $60 for adults and kids under 3 are free.

For more information about the event, click here. For tickets, click here.