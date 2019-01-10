Toyota Recalls 1.3 Million Vehicles

Toyota is recalling more than one million vehicles in the US.

This because of a potentially deadly Takata airbag inflator in the front passenger seat.

The AP says it’s one of the largest automotive recalls in US history.

It includes multiple Toyota, Scion, and Lexus brands from model years 2010 through 2017.

Because of a defect in the airbag, the Takata inflators can explode with too much force.

Depending on the model, dealers will either replace the front passenger airbag inflator or airbag assembly for free.

Owners of vehicles involved in the recall will receive a direct notification in late January.